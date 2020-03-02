UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Make Solid Start Chasing 132 For India Series Sweep

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:10 AM

New Zealand make solid start chasing 132 for India series sweep

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :New Zealand were cruising towards victory in the second Test against India on Monday as they reached lunch on day three at 46 without loss, chasing 132 to win.

They need a further 86 runs to take the match and sweep the two-match series after taking the first Test by 10 wickets.

Tom Blundell, who was dropped on 10, was not out 23 with Tom Latham on 16.

India, who had a seven-run first-innings lead, resumed day at 90 for six in their second innings and added 34 runs in 10 overs before the innings folded.

Trent Boult finished with four for 28 and Tim Southee took three for 36.

Hanuma Vihari was first to fall in Southee's second over when he turned a legside delivery too fine and was caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling diving to his left.

Five balls later and with no addition to the score, India's other overnight batsman Rishabh Pant was caught behind off a Boult delivery that swung away.

Ravindra Jadeja sneaked a single after being dropped by Watling off Southee, but the New Zealand swing bowler had Mohammed Shami pull his next ball straight to Blundell at deep midwicket.

Jasprit Bumrah was the last to fall, run out when trying to give the strike to Jadeja who was unbeaten on 16.

Related Topics

India Fine Lead Mohammed Shami BJ Watling Rishabh Pant New Zealand

Recent Stories

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

7 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

9 hours ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.