New Zealand Olympic Committee Calls For Postponement Of Tokyo Olympics Amid COVID-19 Fears

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:54 PM

New Zealand Olympic Committee Calls for Postponement of Tokyo Olympics Amid COVID-19 Fears

The New Zealand Olympic Committee, following its discussions with national Olympic and Paralympic athletes, has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games in light of COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The New Zealand Olympic Committee, following its discussions with national Olympic and Paralympic athletes, has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games in light of COVID-19 pandemic.

"New Zealand Olympic and Paralympic Athletes have said they support a postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, an approach backed jointly by the New Zealand Olympic Committee, Paralympics New Zealand and [High Performance Sport New Zealand]," the committee said in a press release.

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith was quoted as saying that the body was focused on the athletes, and that it was important to give them the opportunity to express their positions regarding the upcoming Games.

"We value their resilience and flexibility and we know working through the changes won't be easy. We support their position and will now share their views with the IOC as we advocate internationally on behalf of New Zealand athletes and sport.

We reiterate the need for a swift decision," Smith said.

The head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, said on Sunday that the organization would expedite consideration of possible scenarios and make a final decision on the Olympics within four weeks. A number of national Olympic committees called on the IOC to postpone the Games for a year.

On Monday, IOC member Dick Pound said in an interview with USA Today that a decision had been made to postpone the Games, which are slated for July 24-August 9.

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the outbreak of the coronavirus disease a pandemic. According to the most recent statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, over 380,000 coronavirus cases and over 16,500 fatalities have so far been confirmed globally.

