New Zealand On America's Cup Cusp After Double Triumph
Muhammad Rameez Published October 18, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Emirates Team New Zealand moved to the verge of America's Cup triumph with two commanding victories over Ineos Britannia on Friday to claim a 6-2 lead
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Emirates Team New Zealand moved to the verge of America's Cup triumph with two commanding victories over Ineos Britannia on Friday to claim a 6-2 lead.
After the British team won both of Wednesday's races to spark hope of a comeback, the Kiwis responded effusively on choppy waters off the coast of Barcelona, now needing just one more point in the best-of-13 series to triumph.
Already double defending champions, New Zealand have one hand on the 37th America's Cup, the world's oldest international sporting trophy.
In Friday's first race they finished one minute 13 seconds ahead of Ineos, bankrolled by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Premier League football team Manchester United.
The British boat finished the day's second race 55 seconds down on the defender.
"Awesome to get a couple wins on the board, nice to get it done today, really proud of the way the team executed today," said New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling.
"When you get a couple of losses it really puts you under pressure and the way we responded to that was awesome."
Ineos Britannia need to win all five remaining races to win Britain the trophy for the first time in the competition's 173-year history.
Recent Stories
Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis worsens
IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for citizen’s safety
Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops
Rescue 1122 teams' response to 18 road accidents
Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP
Environment protection first priority: secretary
France charges SUV driver who ran over cyclist with murder
DIG Larkana takes notice of two persons' abduction from Shikarpur District
Women in law session focuses on competition law practice
IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme
Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli Kutchery in Khanpur to address ..
CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows timely projects' completion
More Stories From Sports
-
Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concludes with over 300 participants24 minutes ago
-
Noman, Sajid equal 52-year-old test record with 20 wickets2 hours ago
-
Sports carnival kicks off to offer chance to 4000 young girls to exhibit talent2 hours ago
-
Difficult batting conditions, missed opportunities cost a lot, says Ben Stokes3 hours ago
-
Team confident to win series: Sajid Khan3 hours ago
-
Britain's Lammy hopes for 'constructive' dialogue with China3 hours ago
-
Sports carnival kicks off to offer chance to 4000 young girls to exhibit talent3 hours ago
-
More development needed to remain competitive in international cricket: Shan Masood3 hours ago
-
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?4 hours ago
-
Pakistan level series by defeating England in 2nd Test4 hours ago
-
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third Test4 hours ago
-
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India tomorrow4 hours ago