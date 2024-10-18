Open Menu

New Zealand On America's Cup Cusp After Double Triumph

Muhammad Rameez Published October 18, 2024 | 07:17 PM

New Zealand on America's Cup cusp after double triumph

Emirates Team New Zealand moved to the verge of America's Cup triumph with two commanding victories over Ineos Britannia on Friday to claim a 6-2 lead

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Emirates Team New Zealand moved to the verge of America's Cup triumph with two commanding victories over Ineos Britannia on Friday to claim a 6-2 lead.

After the British team won both of Wednesday's races to spark hope of a comeback, the Kiwis responded effusively on choppy waters off the coast of Barcelona, now needing just one more point in the best-of-13 series to triumph.

Already double defending champions, New Zealand have one hand on the 37th America's Cup, the world's oldest international sporting trophy.

In Friday's first race they finished one minute 13 seconds ahead of Ineos, bankrolled by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Premier League football team Manchester United.

The British boat finished the day's second race 55 seconds down on the defender.

"Awesome to get a couple wins on the board, nice to get it done today, really proud of the way the team executed today," said New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling.

"When you get a couple of losses it really puts you under pressure and the way we responded to that was awesome."

Ineos Britannia need to win all five remaining races to win Britain the trophy for the first time in the competition's 173-year history.

Related Topics

Football World Nice Barcelona Lead Manchester United All Race Premier League New Zealand

Recent Stories

Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis ..

Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis worsens

59 seconds ago
 IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for ci ..

IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for citizen’s safety

10 minutes ago
 Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops

Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops

10 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 teams' response to 18 road accidents

Rescue 1122 teams' response to 18 road accidents

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, C ..

Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP

4 minutes ago
 Environment protection first priority: secretary

Environment protection first priority: secretary

6 minutes ago
France charges SUV driver who ran over cyclist wit ..

France charges SUV driver who ran over cyclist with murder

6 minutes ago
 DIG Larkana takes notice of two persons' abduction ..

DIG Larkana takes notice of two persons' abduction from Shikarpur District

6 minutes ago
 Women in law session focuses on competition law p ..

Women in law session focuses on competition law practice

6 minutes ago
 IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

27 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli K ..

Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli Kutchery in Khanpur to address ..

28 minutes ago
 CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows ti ..

CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows timely projects' completion

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports