UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Openers Resist England After Follow-on Enforced

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 26, 2023 | 09:30 AM

New Zealand openers resist England after follow-on enforced

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :New Zealand discovered some top-order batting grit to stymie England's push for victory on day three of the second Test in Wellington on Sunday.

Asked to follow on 226 runs behind, having been dismissed in their first innings for 209 midway through the first session, New Zealand reached 40 without loss at lunch.

Tom Latham was unbeaten on 27 and a watchful Devon Conway was 13 not out after seeing off 19 testing overs at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand still need a further 186 runs to avoid an innings defeat. They face a daunting task to save the match and deny England a 2-0 series sweep after losing the first Test in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs.

But they will take heart from their best start to an innings in the two-match series, which has been dominated by England's seam attack.

In their three previous innings, the home side had lost at least three wickets by the time they had reached 31.

The cautious second-innings batting was a contrast to a lively first hour's play, when New Zealand lost their last three first-innings wickets for 71 runs off just 11.2 overs.

Seamer Stuart Broad claimed all three wickets to finish with 4-61, his introduction halting a New Zealand charge led by Tim Southee.

The New Zealand captain was dismissed for 73 after blazing 50 runs off 30 balls on Sunday morning, his free-wheeling knock laced with six sixes, including three off one over bowled by left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Southee finished four runs short of his career-best score, achieved in his Test debut 15 years ago.

His dismissal was followed quickly by those of Tom Blundell for 38 and Matt Henry for six, prompting England captain Ben Stokes to enforce the follow-on after his side amassed 425-8 declared in their first innings.

Related Topics

Attack Wellington Conway Sunday All From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

9 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

14 minutes ago
 Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sult ..

Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sultan Award for Youth&#039;

10 hours ago
 21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malat ..

21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malatya

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in traffic accident

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.