New Zealand opt to bowl against England in T20 World Cup semi-final

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

England have Sam Billings in their team in place of the injured Jason Roy with Jonny Bairstow to open the innings alongside Jos Buttler.

New Zealand remain unchanged.

The winners will face either Australia or Pakistan in Sunday's final.

Teams England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)