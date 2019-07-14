New Zealand pacemen strike in World Cup final against England

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :New Zealand's seamers rocked England's top order to revive the Black Caps' hopes of a first World Cup triumph in Sunday's final at Lord's.

England, also biddding for a maiden crown, were 93 for four at the halfway stage of their innings against the 2015 runners-up.

That left them needing a further 149 runs in 25 overs to reach a victory target of 242 on a tricky pitch for their preferred free-flowing batting style.

Ben Stokes was seven not out and Jos Buttler unbeaten on five.

New Zealand paceman Trent Boult almost struck with the first ball of England's chase when he appealed for lbw against Jason Roy, only for the in-form opener to survive after South African official Marais Erasmus's original not out decision was upheld.

Roy, who made a blistering 85 in a comfortable semi-final win over reigning champions Australia, got England going with a straight-driven four off Matt Henry.

But New Zealand got the breakthrough they needed when Henry induced Roy, on 17, to edge a full-length delivery that just carried to wicketkeeper Tom Latham, leaving England 28-1 in the sixth over.

Roy and Jonny Bairstow, by average the best opening pair in one-day international history, had posted four consecutive century stands coming into the final.

New batsman Joe Root never looked comfortable while making seven off 30 balls. One delivery after charging and missing at Colin de Grandhomme, he chased a wide delivery in a bid to break the shackles and was caught behind to leave England 59-2.

Bairstow had enjoyed a huge reprieve on 18 when de Grandhomme dropped a routine caught-and-bowled chance but fast bowler Lockie Ferguson got Bairstow to play on for 36.

Jimmy Neesham then got in on the act, taking a wicket with his first ball, with England captain Eoin Morgan falling for just nine when an uppercut was brilliantly caught low down by Ferguson running in from point.

Morgan's exit on his Middlesex home ground left England deep in trouble at 86-4.