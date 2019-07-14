UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Pacemen Strike In World Cup Final Against England

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 09:50 PM

New Zealand pacemen strike in World Cup final against England

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :New Zealand's seamers rocked England's top order to revive the Black Caps' hopes of a first World Cup triumph in Sunday's final at Lord's.

England, also biddding for a maiden crown, were 93 for four at the halfway stage of their innings against the 2015 runners-up.

That left them needing a further 149 runs in 25 overs to reach a victory target of 242 on a tricky pitch for their preferred free-flowing batting style.

Ben Stokes was seven not out and Jos Buttler unbeaten on five.

New Zealand paceman Trent Boult almost struck with the first ball of England's chase when he appealed for lbw against Jason Roy, only for the in-form opener to survive after South African official Marais Erasmus's original not out decision was upheld.

Roy, who made a blistering 85 in a comfortable semi-final win over reigning champions Australia, got England going with a straight-driven four off Matt Henry.

But New Zealand got the breakthrough they needed when Henry induced Roy, on 17, to edge a full-length delivery that just carried to wicketkeeper Tom Latham, leaving England 28-1 in the sixth over.

Roy and Jonny Bairstow, by average the best opening pair in one-day international history, had posted four consecutive century stands coming into the final.

New batsman Joe Root never looked comfortable while making seven off 30 balls. One delivery after charging and missing at Colin de Grandhomme, he chased a wide delivery in a bid to break the shackles and was caught behind to leave England 59-2.

Bairstow had enjoyed a huge reprieve on 18 when de Grandhomme dropped a routine caught-and-bowled chance but fast bowler Lockie Ferguson got Bairstow to play on for 36.

Jimmy Neesham then got in on the act, taking a wicket with his first ball, with England captain Eoin Morgan falling for just nine when an uppercut was brilliantly caught low down by Ferguson running in from point.

Morgan's exit on his Middlesex home ground left England deep in trouble at 86-4.

Related Topics

Century World Australia Jos Colin De Grandhomme Marais Erasmus Sunday 2015 National University From Best Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE made strides in establishing a firm foundation ..

1 hour ago

Kerala&#039;s Chief Minister lauds UAE’s humanit ..

2 hours ago

President issues Decree establishing Abu Dhabi Ear ..

3 hours ago

DLD signs MoU with Al Masraf to manage and service ..

3 hours ago

Industrial Production Index rises 16.6% in Q1 2019

3 hours ago

DEWA to communicate with customers on WhatsApp

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.