New Zealand pip South Africa to claim Rugby Championship

Townsville, Australia, Sept 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A late Jordie Barrett penalty saw New Zealand clinch the Rugby Championship with a tense 19-17 victory over South Africa in the historic 100th Test between the arch-enemies in Townsville on Saturday.

In a torrid affair with a high error count, the All Blacks led 13-11 at half-time and both sides traded penalties through the second half until Barrett landed the winner with two minutes remaining.