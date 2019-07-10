New Zealand played brilliant game against India: Shahid Afridi

The Cricket World Cup semifinal between New Zealand and India was a stunning game and though I had predicted an England-India final, the Blackcaps did really well to qualify for the final, former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi reacted on social media after New Zealand beat India to enter the final of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup

New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in the first semifinal that was played over two days.

He also mentioned Jadeja's knock and the unbelievable effort by the Kiwis to win.

With 31 needed from 12, Dhoni did play a big shot to get a six off Lockie Ferguson but was run out on the 3rd ball of that over to end the game for India, crictracker reported.

"Stunning result in Manchester!! I had predicted an England-India final but NZ have been brilliant, unbelievable effort to restrict this India batting for such low total. Great game for Jadeja, hard luck India," Afridi wrote.