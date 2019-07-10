UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Post 239-8 In World Cup Semi-final Against India

Zeeshan Mehtab 59 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:59 PM

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Ross Taylor top-scored with 74 as New Zealand reached 239 for eight in 50 overs on the reserve day of the rain-interrupted World Cup semi-final against India on Wednesday.

The Black Caps, who resumed on their overnight score of 211-5 in 46.

1 overs after rain halted play on Tuesday, scored 28 in remaining 23 deliveries at Old Trafford.

Skipper Kane Williamson made 67 for New Zealand after they elected to bat first.

Paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three wickets as India were left needing 240 to reach the final against England or Australia at Lord's on July 14.

