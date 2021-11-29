UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Pull Off Dramatic Draw In First India Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 50 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:47 PM

Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel stood unbeaten as New Zealand pulled off a draw against India after they ended day five on 165-9 while chasing 284 in the first Test on Monday

Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel stood unbeaten as New Zealand pulled off a draw against India after they ended day five on 165-9 while chasing 284 in the first Test on Monday.

New Zealand faltered in their chase after overnight batsman Tom Latham, who made 52, and later Kane Williamson, who made 24, departed, but the lower order denied India a win after a tense final session on day five in Kanpur.

The left-handed Ravindra (18) put on key partnerships with Kyle Jamieson and then held fort for 52 balls with Patel, before umpires ended play due to bad light.

