New Zealand put into bat by Scotland in T20 World Cup clash

Dubai, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Scotland won the toss and chose to field in their Twenty20 World Cup clash with New Zealand who come into Wednesday's game buoyed by their crushing eight-wicket win over India.

New Zealand are unchanged from that match which gave them their first points of the tournament and kept them in the shake-up for a semi-final place.

For Scotland, who have suffered two losses in their two Super 12 games, fast bowler Josh Davey is injured and has been replaced by Alasdair Evans.

Captain Kyle Coetzer also returns after missing the four-wicket loss to Namibia.

Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals with a perfect four wins in four matches in Group 2.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (capt), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (BAN) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).