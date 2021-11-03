UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Put Into Bat By Scotland In T20 World Cup Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:20 PM

New Zealand put into bat by Scotland in T20 World Cup clash

Dubai, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Scotland won the toss and chose to field in their Twenty20 World Cup clash with New Zealand who come into Wednesday's game buoyed by their crushing eight-wicket win over India.

New Zealand are unchanged from that match which gave them their first points of the tournament and kept them in the shake-up for a semi-final place.

For Scotland, who have suffered two losses in their two Super 12 games, fast bowler Josh Davey is injured and has been replaced by Alasdair Evans.

Captain Kyle Coetzer also returns after missing the four-wicket loss to Namibia.

Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals with a perfect four wins in four matches in Group 2.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (capt), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (BAN) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).

Related Topics

India Injured World George Conway Mitchell Namibia Mitchell Santner Marais Erasmus National University TV From New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstr ..

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstruct areas affected by floods, ..

27 minutes ago
 Greece Urges to Mitigate Climate Change Effects on ..

Greece Urges to Mitigate Climate Change Effects on Cultural Heritage at COP26

21 minutes ago
 Putin Briefed About Patrushev's Meeting With CIA C ..

Putin Briefed About Patrushev's Meeting With CIA Chief - Kremlin

22 minutes ago
 Australian Gov't Lawyers Say Decision to Frack Bee ..

Australian Gov't Lawyers Say Decision to Frack Beetaloo Basin 'Regrettable'

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan nears completing FATF's 'toughest' action ..

Pakistan nears completing FATF's 'toughest' action plans: Hammad Azhar

24 minutes ago
 Death toll climbs to 22 in Lagos high-rise collaps ..

Death toll climbs to 22 in Lagos high-rise collapse

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.