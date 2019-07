New Zealand qualified for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals on Friday without playing when Pakistan could no longer better their net run-rate

If Pakistan beat Bangladesh at Lord's they will finish level with New Zealand on 11 points and five wins, but the run-rate tie-breaker means they will be heading home.