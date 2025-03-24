New Zealand Qualify For World Cup But Chris Wood Injured
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 24, 2025 | 02:10 PM
Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) New Zealand reached the World Cup for only the third time with a 3-0 win over New Caledonia on Monday but lost in-form Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood to injury.
The All Whites join already qualified Japan and co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico at next year's finals thanks to three second-half goals.
But the victory in Auckland in the final of Oceania qualifying came at a cost, with skipper Wood suffering what appeared to be a hip injury.
Soon after half time at Eden Park, Wood hurt himself swivelling for a shot and required treatment before hobbling off in the 54th minute.
"It's not great for us losing our captain and our goalscorer. It was a difficult thing for the team but they came through so well," said New Zealand's English coach Darren Bazeley.
The hosts looked out of ideas after dominating the first half, but then up popped veteran defender Michael Boxall on 61 minutes to head home from a corner with his first goal for his country.
Five minutes later Wood's replacement Kosta Barbarouses chipped the ball over advancing New Caledonia goalkeeper Rocky Nyikeine.
Substitute Eli Just put gloss on the scoreline from close range with 10 minutes left.
New Caledonia's unlikely World Cup hopes are not over and they will go into an intercontinental playoff.
Next year's World Cup has been expanded to 48 teams, meaning direct entry for the first time for the team that won the qualifying competition in Oceania.
The region's top side previously had to go through an intercontinental playoff, with New Zealand falling at the final hurdle to Mexico, Costa Rica and Peru in recent editions.
New Zealand have been to the World Cup twice before, in 1982 and 2010, but are yet to win at the competition in six matches.
"Once the World Cup expanded we expected this of ourselves," said Boxall.
"It's not about getting there, it's about what we do when we get there."
Facing a side ranked 152 in the world, 63 places below them, hosts New Zealand immediately went on the front foot.
New Caledonia, a French Pacific territory of about 300,000 people which has never been to the World Cup, twice cleared off the line in quick succession after 20 minutes.
Wood, who is in the form of his life at Forest with 18 goals in the Premier League this season, had a chance in the 32nd minute but Nyikeine saved comfortably.
The 33-year-old Wood then headed over the bar from a corner and at the half-time whistle, with the game unexpectedly level, the New Caledonia players mobbed Nyikeine.
Bazeley had seen enough and made two changes at the break, bringing on winger Just and defender Francis de Vries.
Despite losing talisman Wood, New Zealand's pressure eventually paid off against a rapidly tiring New Caledonia to put the All Whites into the World Cup.
