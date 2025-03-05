Open Menu

New Zealand Reach 201-1 In 32 Overs Against South Africa

Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM

New Zealand reach 201-1 in 32 overs against South Africa

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) An undefeated 105 by Rachin Ravindra and unbroken partnership of 153 (145) between Ravindra and Williamson helped New Zealand post 201-1 runs in 32 overs against South Africa in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Rachin Ravindra ahs hit his second century of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy as he had scored a century against Bangladesh in their second group stage match at the Rawalpindi stadium, Rawalpindi.

Kane Williamson has carried his good form with the bat from the group stage match against India in Dubai and is batting on 72 (74) runs.

He looks in good nick and all set to reach his third consecutive 100 against South Africa in as many encounters.

Earlier, New Zealand lost Will Young 21 (23) with the team total at 48 in the eighth over after a good start.

Lungi Ngidi is only successful bowler for South Africa with 7-0-32-1 while Marco Jansen conceded 37 runs off his six overs. Kagiso Rabada gave away 34 runs in five overs while Wiaan Mulder went for 32 runs off his four overs. Keshav Maharaj conceded 50 runs in 7 overs while Markram conceded 23 off four overs.

New Zealand captain Mitch Santner had decided to bat first after winning the toss against South Africa.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

37 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

2 hours ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

2 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

3 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports