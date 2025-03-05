New Zealand Reach 201-1 In 32 Overs Against South Africa
Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) An undefeated 105 by Rachin Ravindra and unbroken partnership of 153 (145) between Ravindra and Williamson helped New Zealand post 201-1 runs in 32 overs against South Africa in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
Rachin Ravindra ahs hit his second century of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy as he had scored a century against Bangladesh in their second group stage match at the Rawalpindi stadium, Rawalpindi.
Kane Williamson has carried his good form with the bat from the group stage match against India in Dubai and is batting on 72 (74) runs.
He looks in good nick and all set to reach his third consecutive 100 against South Africa in as many encounters.
Earlier, New Zealand lost Will Young 21 (23) with the team total at 48 in the eighth over after a good start.
Lungi Ngidi is only successful bowler for South Africa with 7-0-32-1 while Marco Jansen conceded 37 runs off his six overs. Kagiso Rabada gave away 34 runs in five overs while Wiaan Mulder went for 32 runs off his four overs. Keshav Maharaj conceded 50 runs in 7 overs while Markram conceded 23 off four overs.
New Zealand captain Mitch Santner had decided to bat first after winning the toss against South Africa.
