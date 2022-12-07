New Zealand Rugby Appoints Patsy Reddy As First Woman Chair
Muhammad Rameez Published December 07, 2022 | 12:50 PM
Wellington, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :New Zealand Rugby on Wednesday named former governor general Patsy Reddy as chair, the first woman to hold the position in the 130-year history of the governing body.
"It is an absolute honour to be elected to the position of chair at such a pivotal and exciting moment for rugby (in New Zealand)," Reddy said.
She was elected at a meeting in Auckland, New Zealand Rugby, founded in 1892, said in a statement.
Reddy will take over when outgoing chair Stewart Mitchell steps down in the new year.
"I could not be more excited about the challenges ahead," she said.
After a long career as a lawyer, Reddy was appointed to the board of New Zealand Rugby in April having served as the country's governor general from 2016 until 2021.
Reddy's appointment comes at a time when women's rugby is on a high in New Zealand, after the country's Black Ferns won the World Cup last month.