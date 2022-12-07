UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Rugby Appoints Patsy Reddy As First Woman Chair

Muhammad Rameez Published December 07, 2022 | 12:50 PM

New Zealand Rugby appoints Patsy Reddy as first woman chair

Wellington, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :New Zealand Rugby on Wednesday named former governor general Patsy Reddy as chair, the first woman to hold the position in the 130-year history of the governing body.

"It is an absolute honour to be elected to the position of chair at such a pivotal and exciting moment for rugby (in New Zealand)," Reddy said.

She was elected at a meeting in Auckland, New Zealand Rugby, founded in 1892, said in a statement.

Reddy will take over when outgoing chair Stewart Mitchell steps down in the new year.

"I could not be more excited about the challenges ahead," she said.

After a long career as a lawyer, Reddy was appointed to the board of New Zealand Rugby in April having served as the country's governor general from 2016 until 2021.

Reddy's appointment comes at a time when women's rugby is on a high in New Zealand, after the country's Black Ferns won the World Cup last month.

Related Topics

World Governor Auckland Mitchell April Women 2016 From New Zealand

Recent Stories

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

28 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

1 hour ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.