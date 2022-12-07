New Zealand Rugby appoints Patsy Reddy as first woman chair

Wellington, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :New Zealand Rugby on Wednesday named former governor general Patsy Reddy as chair, the first woman to hold the position in the 130-year history of the governing body.

"It is an absolute honour to be elected to the position of chair at such a pivotal and exciting moment for rugby (in New Zealand)," Reddy said.

She was elected at a meeting in Auckland, New Zealand Rugby, founded in 1892, said in a statement.

Reddy will take over when outgoing chair Stewart Mitchell steps down in the new year.

"I could not be more excited about the challenges ahead," she said.

After a long career as a lawyer, Reddy was appointed to the board of New Zealand Rugby in April having served as the country's governor general from 2016 until 2021.

Reddy's appointment comes at a time when women's rugby is on a high in New Zealand, after the country's Black Ferns won the World Cup last month.