New Zealand Rugby Union to Dismiss 50% of Staff Over COVID-19 Crisis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) New Zealand Rugby, the governing body of the rugby union, will dismiss 50 percent of its staff in light of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported.

According to New Zealand Herald, mass redundancies are expected to affect members of the executive team.

In April, the union reached an arrangement with the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association (NZPRA) regarding the freezing of payments to players due to the financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. If professional-level rugby competitions in New Zealand do not resume in 2020, frozen funds will not be paid.

According to media reports, New Zealand Rugby is to lose $61 million in 2020 if professional-level rugby competitions do not take place in light of the pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at around 1,500, and 21 people have died of the disease, according to the country's Health Ministry. The government will decide on Monday whether to further relax coronavirus-related restrictions, as the rate of COVID-19 infections in the country has dropped to zero in the past few days.