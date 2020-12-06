UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Score Innings Victory Over West Indies In First Test

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 08:51 AM

New Zealand score innings victory over West Indies in first Test

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :New Zealand claimed the first Test against the West Indies by a comprehensive innings and 134 runs after ending a battling rearguard century by Jermaine Blackwood in Hamilton on Sunday.

The West Indies were all out in the first session on day four for 247 after only making 138 in their first innings in reply to New Zealand's 519 for seven.

Blackwood was the second to last wicket to fall for 104 after a 155-run stand with Alzarri Joseph who made 86.

The victory was set up over the first two days when New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, the man of the match, crafted a majestic 251 and the West Indies were always on the back foot from there.

The tourists went into the fourth day at 196 for for six with Blackwood and Joseph advancing the total to 244 before Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner combined to take the final three wickets in the space of 10 deliveries.

Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, who injured a hand on the first day, did not bat in either innings.

New Zealand had a chance for a key breakthrough early in the day when Blackwood, on 89, edged a ball straight to Ross Taylor.

But the usually reliable first slip spilled the catch, allowing Blackwood to continue on to reach his second Test century.

Joseph posted his highest Test score, but hopes of a maiden century vanished when he was caught at deep point off Kyle Jamieson.

Neil Wagner followed with the wickets with Blackwood and Shannon Gabriel in the next over to finish with four for 66.

Related Topics

Injured Century Hamilton Shannon Man Shane Dowrich Sunday All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

8 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

9 hours ago

UN chief welcomes Kuwait's efforts in building bri ..

8 hours ago

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

9 hours ago

English Championship game overshadowed by booing a ..

9 hours ago

MotoGP ace Marquez to stay in hospital after third ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.