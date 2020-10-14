New Zealand scrap England football friendly over coronavirus 'complications'

New Zealand pulled out of next month's football friendly against England on Wednesday, saying "complications" caused by Covid-19 had made it too difficult to field a team at Wembley on November 12

"The shifting nature of travel restrictions and commercial flight availability under Covid means that we do not have certainty we could assemble a squad at Wembley," New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said in a statement.