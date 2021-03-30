UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Seal Bangladesh T20 Series With 28-run Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 03:54 PM

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs in a rain-affected second Twenty20 International in Napier Tuesday to secure the three-match series

Napier (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs in a rain-affected second Twenty20 International in Napier Tuesday to secure the three-match series.

New Zealand made 173 for five off 17.

5 overs after losing the toss and batting, before the weather ended their innings prematurely.

As a result, Bangladesh's run chase was set at 170 from 16 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern formula.

The tourists made 142 for seven before the required run rate proved too much and their innings petered out.

