New Zealand seal Bangladesh T20 series with 28-run win

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs in a rain-affected second Twenty20 International in Napier Tuesday to secure the three-match series

New Zealand made 173 for five off 17.

5 overs after losing the toss and batting, before the weather ended their innings prematurely.

As a result, Bangladesh's run chase was set at 170 from 16 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern formula.

The tourists made 142 for seven before the required run rate proved too much and their innings petered out.