New Zealand Seal Bangladesh T20 Series With 28-run Win
Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 03:54 PM
New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs in a rain-affected second Twenty20 International in Napier Tuesday to secure the three-match series.
New Zealand made 173 for five off 17.
5 overs after losing the toss and batting, before the weather ended their innings prematurely.
As a result, Bangladesh's run chase was set at 170 from 16 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern formula.
The tourists made 142 for seven before the required run rate proved too much and their innings petered out.