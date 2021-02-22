New Zealand set Australia target of 185 in first T20

A Devon Conway-inspired New Zealand set Australia a challenging target of 185 in the first Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Monday

Christchurch (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :A Devon Conway-inspired New Zealand set Australia a challenging target of 185 in the first Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Monday.

Conway smashed an unbeaten 99 off 59 balls as the Black Caps finished their 20 overs on 184 for five after losing the toss and being put in to bat.

Jhye Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking two for 31, while Daniel Sams ended with figures of two for 40.