New Zealand set Bangladesh 142-run target in 3rd T20

Auckland (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand set Bangladesh a target of 142 runs in a rain-shortened third Twenty20 International in Auckland on Thursday.

With their innings reduced to 10 overs due to bad weather, the Black Caps made 141 for four after losing the toss and being asked to bat, with Finn Allen hitting 71 from 29 balls.

Fellow opener Martin Guptill made 44 from 19, hitting five sixes as he made the most of Eden Park's short boundaries.

Shoriful islam was the best of the Bangladesh bowlers with one for 21.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 2-0.