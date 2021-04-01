UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Set Bangladesh 142-run Target In 3rd T20

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 02:47 PM

New Zealand set Bangladesh 142-run target in 3rd T20

New Zealand set Bangladesh a target of 142 runs in a rain-shortened third Twenty20 International in Auckland on Thursday

Auckland (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand set Bangladesh a target of 142 runs in a rain-shortened third Twenty20 International in Auckland on Thursday.

With their innings reduced to 10 overs due to bad weather, the Black Caps made 141 for four after losing the toss and being asked to bat, with Finn Allen hitting 71 from 29 balls.

Fellow opener Martin Guptill made 44 from 19, hitting five sixes as he made the most of Eden Park's short boundaries.

Shoriful islam was the best of the Bangladesh bowlers with one for 21.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 2-0.

Related Topics

Weather Bangladesh Auckland Lead From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

NWFC championship cancelled again

9 minutes ago

Free Coronavirus Test for Lahorites

18 minutes ago

Nigerian doctors begin strike over pay, inadequate ..

4 minutes ago

Johnson's Minorities Adviser to Quit Amid Review D ..

4 minutes ago

Shaukat Tarin is likely to be paid as SAPM on Fina ..

28 minutes ago

S. Korean PM says to adopt "vaccine passport" in A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.