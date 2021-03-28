UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Set Bangladesh Daunting 211 Target In First Twenty20

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:30 AM

New Zealand set Bangladesh daunting 211 target in first Twenty20

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Half centuries from Devon Conway and Will Young steered New Zealand to 210 for three batting first in the opening Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Hamilton on Sunday.

Conway scored 92 not out while Young, on debut, made 53 with the pair putting on 105 for the third wicket.

Glen Phillips made an unbeaten 24 in his brief cameo with New Zealand putting on 77 in the closing five overs.

However, it was not a good day for New Zealand's other highly-acclaimed debutant Finn Allen who was out first ball in the opening over.

He was bowled by Nasum Ahmed, another player in his maiden Twenty20 international.

Ahmed also accounted for Martin Guptill for 35 and finished with two for 30.

