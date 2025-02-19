Open Menu

New Zealand Set Massive Target Of 321-run Target For Pakistan In Opening Match Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2025 | 01:28 PM

New Zealand set massive target of 321-run target for Pakistan in opening match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Tom Latham helped Kiwis scored 118 runs off 104 runs and helped his side to set a big target for host team at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi today

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) New Zealand on Wednesday set a massive 321-run target for Pakistan in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Tom Latham, who scored 118 off 104 balls, helped his side to set up a huge target for the host team at National Bank cricket Stadium in Karachi.

New Zealand made 320 runs against the loss of five wickets. For Pakistan, Harif Rauf took two wickets while Shaheen Afridi gave 68 runs in ten overs but could not get any wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan decided to bowl first against New Zealand in the first match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has also reached the stadium, where he will welcome the President for the ceremony.

Upon arrival, the PCB Chairman reviewed match arrangements and held meetings with senior officials.

This marks the first time Pakistan is hosting an ICC event since the 1996 World Cup.

In preparation, Pakistan has upgraded its National Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to provide better facilities for teams and spectators.

Meanwhile, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is returning after 2017. The last edition witnessed Pakistan, under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, beating India to lift the trophy.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: 1 Will Young, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O'Rourke.

