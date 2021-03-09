UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Skipper Williamson Out Of Bangladesh ODIs With Elbow Injury

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

New Zealand skipper Williamson out of Bangladesh ODIs with elbow injury

Wellington, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss this month's one-day international series against Bangladesh because of an elbow injury, the Black Caps said Tuesday.

The team's medical manager Dayle Shackel said Williamson had a small tear in his left elbow that had been irritating him for months.

He said Williamson had attempted to manage the injury while still playing without success, forcing him to sit out the three-match Bangladesh ODI series, which begins on March 20.

"He now needs a period of rest and rehabilitation to get the injury right," Shackel said in a statement.

Coach Gary Stead said the New Zealanders wanted Williamson's injury dealt with before they contest the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final against India in June.

"We want to make sure we have Kane fit and firing for that," Stead said.

"We will certainly miss his class and leadership in the upcoming Bangladesh series, but his omission will no doubt present an opportunity for someone else when the ODI squad is named."The squad to face Bangladesh is due to be named on Thursday.

