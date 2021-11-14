UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Struggle To 57-1 After 10 Overs In T20 World Cup Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:00 PM

New Zealand struggle to 57-1 after 10 overs in T20 World Cup final

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand struggled to reach 57 for one in 10 overs against Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup final on Sunday.

The Kiwis started cautiously after being invited to bat first and lost Daryl Mitchell caught behind for 11 off pace bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Martin Guptill, on 27, and skipper Kane Williamson, on 18, were attempting to hit back with five boundaries between them.

Both teams are bidding for their maiden T20 World Cup crown.

