New Zealand Stun India By 18 Runs To Reach World Cup Final

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:50 PM

New Zealand stun India by 18 runs to reach World Cup final

New Zealand reached their second World Cup final with a stunning 18-run win over shell-shocked India at Old Trafford on Wednesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :New Zealand reached their second World Cup final with a stunning 18-run win over shell-shocked India at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Black Caps will play hosts England or holders Australia in Sunday's title match at Lord's after pulling off a remarkable triumph against two-time champions India.

New Zealand, beaten in the 2015 final by Australia, were restricted to just 239-8 after completing their 50 overs a day later than expected following the suspension of play due to rain on Tuesday.

But Kane Williamson's side bowled superbly to rock India, with three top-order wickets from paceman Matthew Henry proving the key contribution in dismissing the pre-tournament favourites for 221.

