UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Sweat On Williamson, Nicholls, Santner As Bug Hits Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:19 PM

New Zealand sweat on Williamson, Nicholls, Santner as bug hits team

New Zealand sweated on the fitness of batting kingpin and captain Kane Williamson Thursday after he and Henry Nicholls missed a second day of training ahead of the final Test against Australia

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :New Zealand sweated on the fitness of batting kingpin and captain Kane Williamson Thursday after he and Henry Nicholls missed a second day of training ahead of the final Test against Australia.

Both are battling flu-like symptoms as they race to recover for the clash in Sydney, where the visitors are desperate to salvage some pride after being thrashed in the first two Tests.

Spinner Mitchell Santner is also unwell and did not practice on Thursday.

"It's up in the air at the moment -- a couple of boys are a little bit crook unfortunately," said opener Tom Latham, filling in for Williamson in his pre-match press conference.

"They're having today off, as well as yesterday, so fingers crossed they'll be right to go tomorrow.

"It's gone around the team a little bit which obviously isn't ideal, but fingers crossed, they're resting up and hopefully they'll wake up tomorrow morning and be good to go.

" If they are not fit, it will leave New Zealand with big problems.

Jeet Raval is the only specialist batsman waiting in the wings, but he has been out of form and was dropped for the last Test in Melbourne.

They also have bowlers Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Will Somerville on standby.

Latham said it would take a lot for Williamson to miss a Test.

"He's obviously a great leader amongst this group and he's passionate about this group," he said.

"If there's any chance of him paying, even if it's a small chance, he'll certainly be playing."New Zealand need all the help they can get with the opening two Tests at Perth and Melbourne ending in heavy defeats inside four days.

Australia captain Tim Paine has made clear his team has no intention of easing up despite the series being won, after winning all four of this season's home Tests within four days.

Related Topics

Australia Perth Melbourne Sydney Mitchell Santner Henry Nicholls Tim Paine All Race New Zealand

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $67.96 a barrel ..

4 minutes ago

Customs unearths smuggled goods cases of Rs 400mln ..

7 minutes ago

PARC planning to promote local high milk producing ..

7 minutes ago

First TPRI licence to be given to Aircraft Sales, ..

7 minutes ago

Taiwan's top military officer killed in chopper cr ..

7 minutes ago

IWMB imparted awareness on wildlife, ecology to 40 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.