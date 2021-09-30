New Zealand team for Springboks Rugby Championship tie

Brisbane, Australia, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :New Zealand team to play South Africa in the sixth and final round of the Rugby Championship on Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday: New Zealand (15-1):Jordie Barrett; Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Brad Weber; Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea (capt), Akira Ioane; Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick; Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, George Bower, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ethan Blackadder, TJ Perenara, Richie Mo'unga, Damian McKenzie.