New Zealand Team Named For Second Fiji Test

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

New Zealand team named for second Fiji Test

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The New Zealand team named Thursday for the second Test against Fiji in Hamilton on Saturday:New Zealand (15-1) Damian McKenzie: Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Sevu Reece; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea, Akira Ioane; Sam Whitelock (capt), Scott Barrett; Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, Angus Ta'avao, Brodie Retallick, Shannon Frizell, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane.

More Stories From Sports

