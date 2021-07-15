New Zealand team named for second Fiji Test

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The New Zealand team named Thursday for the second Test against Fiji in Hamilton on Saturday:New Zealand (15-1) Damian McKenzie: Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Sevu Reece; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea, Akira Ioane; Sam Whitelock (capt), Scott Barrett; Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, Angus Ta'avao, Brodie Retallick, Shannon Frizell, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane.