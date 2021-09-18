New Zealand team reaches Islamabad to fly back home

(@fidahassanain)

The Kiwis unilaterally decided to postpone Pakistan tour on a security alert despite foolproof security arrangements by the government authorities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18, 2021) New Zealand’s cricket team reached Islamabad Airport under presidential security as they were ready to leave Pakistan after unilaterally postponing Pakistan tour on a security alert.

The Blackcaps were stayed in the guest lounge after undergoing mandatory PCR tests. They will fly back home via UAE through charter flight at 6 pm PST.

Pakistan and New Zealand both were due to play their first ODI series on Friday but the Kiws withdrew at the 11th hour.

They were visiting Pakistan for the first time in 18 years and they had to play three ODIs and five T20Is in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Pakistan assured the New Zealand authorities that the squad members were completely satisfied with the security arrangements.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that New Zealand could not find any substantial proof of security alert and took unilateral decision to postpone the tour. The decision of the Kiwis disappointed cricket fans as well as the players.