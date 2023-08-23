New Zealand team to play South Africa in Rugby World Cup warm-up

New Zealand team announced Wednesday to play South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :New Zealand team announced Wednesday to play South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham on Friday (kick-off 1830 GMT): New Zealand (15-1): Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Luke Jacobson; Scott Barrett, Samuel Whitelock; Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de GrootReplacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i, Dalton Papali'i, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-BrownCoach: Ian Foster (NZL)