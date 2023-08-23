Open Menu

New Zealand Team To Play South Africa In Rugby World Cup Warm-up

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 23, 2023 | 07:30 PM

New Zealand team to play South Africa in Rugby World Cup warm-up

New Zealand team announced Wednesday to play South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :New Zealand team announced Wednesday to play South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham on Friday (kick-off 1830 GMT): New Zealand (15-1): Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Luke Jacobson; Scott Barrett, Samuel Whitelock; Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de GrootReplacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i, Dalton Papali'i, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-BrownCoach: Ian Foster (NZL)

Related Topics

World Dalton South Africa New Zealand

Recent Stories

SGCA receives 1,530+ entries from 37 nations

SGCA receives 1,530+ entries from 37 nations

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM takes notice of suspension of free tr ..

Caretaker CM takes notice of suspension of free treatment under Sehat Card

2 minutes ago
 2 outlaws arrested : weapon recovered

2 outlaws arrested : weapon recovered

2 minutes ago
 DGTO office stops all chamber election proceedings ..

DGTO office stops all chamber election proceedings: LCCI Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Poliovirus detected in Rawalpindi's environmental ..

Poliovirus detected in Rawalpindi's environmental sample

2 minutes ago
 Ulema delegation visits Jaranwala, condemns vandal ..

Ulema delegation visits Jaranwala, condemns vandalism of Churches

2 minutes ago
Sharjah Chamber conducts workshop on premier even ..

Sharjah Chamber conducts workshop on premier event management techniques

22 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf advances in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankin ..

Haris Rauf advances in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

12 minutes ago
 Dr. Asif Tufail reviews sports facilities in Sargo ..

Dr. Asif Tufail reviews sports facilities in Sargodha division

7 minutes ago
 Drug smuggler booked

Drug smuggler booked

7 minutes ago
 Jashan-e-Azadi volleyball match played

Jashan-e-Azadi volleyball match played

7 minutes ago
 'Livestock farmers being facilitated'

'Livestock farmers being facilitated'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports