New Zealand Thanks Pakistan For Making Tournament Happen

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:23 PM

New Zealand thanks Pakistan for making tournament happen

Although, Pakistan team could not win both T20I and Test series,  the players faced huge troubles by undergoing long and strict “isolation” soon after reaching the land of Kiwis at the end of Nov last year.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021) New Zealand cricket Team has thanked Pakistan team and players for making efforts to make the tournament happen.

Taking to Twitter, Blackcaps shared the pictures of New Zealand Skipper Williamson smiling and shaking hands with the Pakistani players and coaches at the ground.

It wrote: “Haere rā @TheRealPCB We appreciate the effort and sacrifice you made to make this tour happen Cricket bat and ball. Wishing you a safe journey home Airplane,”.

Earlier, Pakistan team and players faced huge trouble as they underwent long quarantine period. Initially, the situation was so worsen that the tournament was looking in the danger.

