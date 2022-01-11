UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Thrash Bangladesh To Draw Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 11, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs in the second Test in Christchurch on Tuesday to square the two-Test series.

Bangladesh, forced to follow on 385 in arrears, were all out in their second innings for 278 with Ross Taylor, in his 112th and final Test, taking the final wicket.

Kyle Jamieson took four for 82 and Neil Wagner three for 77, while Liton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with 102.

