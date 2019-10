Two-time defending champions New Zealand hammered Ireland 46-14 on Saturday to set up a blockbuster Rugby World Cup semi-final against England

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Two-time defending champions New Zealand hammered Ireland 46-14 on Saturday to set up a blockbuster Rugby World Cup semi-final against England.

Scrum-half Aaron Smith scored the first two of the All Blacks' seven tries in a one-sided win to reach the last four, where they will play England who outclassed Australia 40-16.