New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka to level series 1-1

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:05 PM

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs in the second Test in Colombo on Monday to square the two-match series 1-1

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs in the second Test in Colombo on Monday to square the two-match series 1-1.

Victory was achieved with an hour left on day five when Lasith Embuldeniya edged a short delivery from Trent Boult to Kane Williamson at gully.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 122 runs after New Zealand declared their second innings on 431 for six with a first innings lead of 185.

Wicketkeeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella fought a lone battle for Sri Lankans but he was ninth man out after a three-hour vigil.

He made 51.

New Zealand squared the two match series having lost the opening Test match in Galle last week.

Sri Lanka, who scored 244 in their first innings and were still 187 behind as they started their second, were tottering at 88 for seven at tea.

New Zealand then cleaned up.

Off-spinner William Somerville had Suranga Lakmal caught by Tom Latham -- top-scorer of the match with 154 -- before Dickwella was caught off Ajaz Patel.

Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Somerville all finished with two wickets apiece.

