New Zealand To Bat Against Bangladesh In Fourth T20I

New Zealand chose to bat in the fourth Twenty20 international against Bangladesh on Wednesday after captain Tom Latham won the toss

Dhaka, Sept 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :New Zealand chose to bat in the fourth Twenty20 international against Bangladesh on Wednesday after captain Tom Latham won the toss.

Bangladesh lead the five-match series 2-1.

The hosts won the first two matches by seven wickets and four runs respectively, while New Zealand secured a 52-run win in Sunday's third game.

Bangladesh fielded an unchanged team for the fourth straight game while Hamish Bennett and Blair Tickner came in for Scott Kuggeleijn and Jacob Duffy in the New Zealand side.

Bangladesh Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed New Zealand Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Finn Allen, Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)tv Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN).

