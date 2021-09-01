New Zealand to bat in T20 opener against Bangladesh

UrduPoint.com

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the first of five Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday

The Kiwis, without key players including Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill, handed debuts to opener Rachin Ravindra and all-rounder Cole McConchie.

New Zealand's touring squad was hit by Covid-19 news on arrival in Dhaka when Finn Allen went into quarantine with the virus. Pace bowler Matt Henry was flown in as replacement.

Bangladesh, led by Mahmudullah Riyad, come in fresh from a 4-1 T20 home series thrashing of Australia last month.

The two teams will play their matches behind closed doors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, with the next four scheduled for September 3, 5, 8 and 10.

Teams Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (capt and wk), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

