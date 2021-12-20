UrduPoint.com

New Zealand To Tour Pakistan Twice In 2022-23

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:31 AM

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed it will tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January 2022-23 as part of the Future Tours Programme and will return in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches to make-up for the September 2021 abandoned tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today

The arrangement was finalised following meetings and discussions between the PCB and NZC Chairpersons Mr Ramiz Raja and Mr Martin Snedden, respectively.

The two Tests and three ODIs will be part of the ICC World Test Championship and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, respectively, while the second visit will include two additional ODIs and will now comprise five ODIs and five T20Is that will count towards the ICC Rankings.

With details of the tours and matches now confirmed, the two boards will continue to work together to finalise the series dates, which will be announced in due course.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “I am pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations, and thank Martin Snedden and his board for their understanding and support. This reflects the strong, cordial and historic relations the two boards have and reconfirms Pakistan’s status as an important member of the cricket fraternity.”

NZC Chief Executive David White: “Our respective chairmen, Ramiz Raja and Martin Snedden, had very fruitful and constructive discussions while in Dubai, further strengthening the bond between the two organisations.

“It’s good to be going back.”

The latest announcement means Pakistan will host eight Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is against Australia, England and New Zealand in the period from March 2022 to April 2023.

