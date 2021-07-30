New Zealand top Olympic rowing table as Brit campaign sinks

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :New Zealand soared to the top of the Tokyo Olympics rowing medals table on Friday as a brutal inquest began into Britain's collapse following a disastrous regatta for the powerhouse nation.

The New Zealanders finished ahead of Germany and Britain in the final of the men's eight after Emma Twigg gave the nation its first gold of the day in the women's single sculls.

In other races on the last day of action at the Sea Forest Waterway, Canada finished ahead of New Zealand and China in the women's eight while Stefanos Ntouskos won Greece's first-ever rowing gold in the men's single sculls.

In the men's eight -- the final race of the regatta -- New Zealand were locked in a thrilling duel with the British boat, leading the defending champions by just 0.07 seconds at the halfway point of the two-kilometre course.

But they found extra reserves over the next 500m and held off the charging German team in the final stretch to win in a time of 5min 24.64sec, nearly a second clear.

It is their first victory in the event since the 1972 Munich Games and capped a stunning morning after Twigg's earlier triumph and the silver in the women's eight.

"The eight is the blue riband event and it is that way for a reason," said Hamish bond, a member of the victorious New Zealand team.

"Feeling that power of eight people harnessing their physical potential for the collective good, that's the pinnacle of the sport." New Zealand ended the rowing competition with three gold medals and five in total -- ahead of Australia, who won two golds.

But Britain are licking their wounds after finishing way down in 14th spot in the table with one silver and one bronze after topping the table in Beijing, London and Rio.

British bronze medallist Jacob Dawson said the team's inability to defend their crown in the men's eight would motivate the team for the next Olympics, in Paris in 2024.

"I'm sure after a few days we'll soak it all up, look at this medal and there'll be a flow of emotions," he said. "But for me it's only gonna fuel the fire for going for Paris.

"I don't wanna come across as if I'm ungrateful for this medal. So proud of the whole team, from the guys who weren't selected to Moe (Mohamed Sbihi) our previous Olympic champion (in the men's coxless four in Rio)".