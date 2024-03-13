New Zealand Tour To Pakistan Announced
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2024 | 11:21 AM
The Blackcaps will arrive in the capital city on 14 April and will play three T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 18, 20 and 21 April.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board today announced that New Zealand men’s cricket team will tour Pakistan from 14 April to play five T20Is.
The Blackcaps will arrive in the capital city on 14 April and will play three T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 18, 20 and 21 April. Following that, both sides will move to Lahore, where they will play the remaining two T20Is of the series on 25 and 27 April, respectively.
All five matches of the T20I series will begin at 7pm PKT. Ticket prices for the series will be set at affordable rates for the fans to watch their favorite players in action. Tickets will be available at selected TCS outlets and online at pcb.tcs.com.pk. An announcement regarding ticket sales will be made in due course.
The coming tour of the Blackcaps will mark their third visit to Pakistan in the span of 17 months. Previously, they had traveled to Pakistan in December 2022/January 2023 to feature in two Tests and three ODIs – part of ICC Men’s Championship.
Later that year in April, they traveled to Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi to feature in 10 white-ball matches.
Usman Wahla, Director – International Cricket: “In a testament to the unwavering camaraderie between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC), we are delighted to present the schedule for New Zealand men’s team tour to Pakistan 2024.
“This tour symbolises the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect that define the relationship between our two cricketing nations.
“Our avid cricket fans and the people of Pakistan will welcome the New Zealand team again and we hope to have yet another competitive series which is a key part of our buildup to this year’s ICC T20 World Cup.”
Series schedule
14 April – New Zealand arrive in Pakistan
16-17 April – Training/practice
18 April – 1st T20I, Rawalpindi
20 April – 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi
21 April – 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi
25 April – 4th T20I, Lahore
27 April – 5th T20I, Lahore
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC
Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow14 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win14 hours ago
-
KK Club wins Inter Club Hockey Tournament13 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Gladiators elect to bowl against Sultans14 hours ago
-
Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month injury absence15 hours ago
-
Sundowns to face Young Africans in CAF Champions League15 hours ago
-
Tickets refund for HBL PSL 9 washout games to begin on Wednesday15 hours ago
-
Gordon handed Scotland recall aged 4115 hours ago
-
Nigerian hopefuls Rivers draw CAF Cup holders USM Alger17 hours ago
-
Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season18 hours ago
-
Football team training camp underway19 hours ago
-
Girls College City Gulbahar wins Inter-College Girls Rugby Championship20 hours ago