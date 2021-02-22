UrduPoint.com
New Zealand V Australia First T20 Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 03:40 PM

New Zealand v Australia first T20 scores

Scoreboard in the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard in the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday: New Zealand: M. Guptill c Agar b Sams 0 T. Seifert b J.Richardson 1 K. Williamson c Wade b Sams 12 D. Conway not out 99 G. Phillips c Marsh b Stoinis 30 J. Neesham c Wade b J.Richardson 26 M. Santner not out 7 Extras (lb3, w4, b2) 9 Total (5 wickets; 20 overs) 184 Did not bat: Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Guptill), 2-11 (Seifert), 3-19 (Williamson), 4-93 (Phillips), 5-140 (Neesham) Bowling: Sams 4-0-40-2 (w1), Zampa 3-0-20-0, J. Richardson 4-0-31-2 (w1), K. Richardson 4-0-42-0, Agar 2-0-20-2, Stoinis 2-0-17-1, Maxwell 1-0-9-0x-x-x-x Australia: M. Wade c Williamson b Boult 12 A. Finch c Conway b Southee 1 J. Philippe c Conway b Boult 2 M.

Marsh c Santner b Jamieson 45 G. Maxwell c Neesham b Southee 1 M. Stoinis c&b Sodhi 8 A. Agar c Jamieson b Sodhi 23 D. Sams c Jamieson b Sodhi 1 J. Richardson st Seifert b Santner 11 K. Richardson c Neesham b Sodhi 5 A. Zampa not out 13 Extras (lb1, w 7, nb1) 9 Total (10 wickets; 17.3 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Finch), 2-8 (Phillipe), 3-16 (Wade), 4-19 (Maxwell), 5-56 (Stoinis), 6-98(Marsh), 7-99 (Sams), 8-99 (Agar), 9-108 (K.Richardson), 10-131 (J.Richardson) Bowling: Southee 3-0-10-2 (1w), Boult 3-0-22-2 (2w), Jamieson 3-0-32-1 (1w), Neesham 1-0-9-0, Sodhi 4-0-28-4 (1nb), Santner 3.3-0-29-1 (3w) Toss: Australia result: New Zealand win by 53 runs Series: New Zealand lead the five-match series 1-0 Man of the match: Devon Conway Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

