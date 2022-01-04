UrduPoint.com

New Zealand V Bangladesh 1st Test Scoreboard

Published January 04, 2022

New Zealand v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the end of the Bangladesh first innings on day four of the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday: New Zealand 1st innings 328 (D.

Conway 122, H. Nicholls 75, W. Young 52; Shoriful 3-69, Mehidy 3-86, Mominul 2-6) Bangladesh 1st innings (overnight 401-6)) Shadman islam c and b Wagner 22 Mahmudul Hasan Joy c Nicholls b Wagner 78 Najmul Hossain Shanto c Young b Wagner 64 Mominul Haque lbw Boult 88 Mushfiqur Rahim b Boult 12 Liton Das c Blundell b Boult 86 Yasir Ali c Blundell by Jamieson 26 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Blundell b Southee 47 Taskin Ahmed lbw Southee 5 Shoriful Islam b Boult 7 Ebadot Hossain not out 0 Extras (lb8, nb3, w7, pen5) 23 Total: (all out, 176.

2 overs) 458 Fall of wickets: 1-43 (Shadman), 2-147 (Shanto), 3-184 (Joy), 4-203 (Mushfiqur), 5-361 (Mominul), 6-370 (Das), 7-445 (Mehidy), 8-450 (Yasir), 9-458 (Taskin), 10-458 (Shoriful) Bowling: Southee 38-4-114-2 (1w), Boult 35.2-11-85-4 (1w), Jamieson 35-11-78-1 (4w), Wagner 40-9-101-3 (1w, 3nb), Ravindra 28-5-67-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crown (NZL)

More Stories From Sports

