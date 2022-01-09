New Zealand v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, Jan 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch: T.

Latham not out 186 W. Young c Naim b Shoriful 54 D.

Conway not out 99 Extras: (lb7, w3) 10 Total: (one wicket; 90 overs) 349 Fall of wickets: 1-148 (Young) To bat: R. Taylor, H. Nicholls, T. Blundell, D.

Mitchell, K. Jamieson, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling: Taskin 22-5-68-0 (2w), Shoriful 18-6-50-1 (1w), Ebadot 21-1-114-0 (1w), Mehidy 25-1-95-0, Shanto 4-0-15-0 Toss: Bangladesh Series: Bangladesh lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne KnightsTV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).