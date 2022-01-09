UrduPoint.com

New Zealand V Bangladesh 2nd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 09, 2022 | 11:20 AM

New Zealand v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, Jan 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch: T.

Latham not out 186 W. Young c Naim b Shoriful 54 D.

Conway not out 99 Extras: (lb7, w3) 10 Total: (one wicket; 90 overs) 349 Fall of wickets: 1-148 (Young) To bat: R. Taylor, H. Nicholls, T. Blundell, D.

Mitchell, K. Jamieson, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling: Taskin 22-5-68-0 (2w), Shoriful 18-6-50-1 (1w), Ebadot 21-1-114-0 (1w), Mehidy 25-1-95-0, Shanto 4-0-15-0 Toss: Bangladesh Series: Bangladesh lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne KnightsTV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

Related Topics

Bangladesh Young Christchurch Lead Conway Mitchell Chris Gaffaney Jeff Crowe New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

3 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

11 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

11 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

11 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.