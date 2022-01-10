UrduPoint.com

New Zealand V Bangladesh 2nd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 10, 2022 | 08:50 AM

New Zealand v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the end of New Zealand's first innings on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Monday: New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 349-1) T.

Latham c Yasir b Mominul 252 W. Young c Naim b Shoriful 54 D. Conway run out (Mehidy) 109 R. Taylor c Shoriful b Ebadot 28 H. Nicholls c Nurul b Ebadot 0 D. Mitchell c Nurul b Shoriful 3 T. Blundell not out 57 K.

Jamieson not out 4 Extras: (lb8, w5, nb1) 14 Total: (6 wkts declared, 128.

5 overs) 521 Fall of wickets: 1-148 (Young), 2-363 (Conway), 3-411 (Taylor), 4-414 (Nicholls), 5-423 (Mitchell), 6-499 (Latham) Did not bat: T.

Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling: Taskin 32.5-5-117-0 (4w, 1nb), Shoriful 28-9-79-2 (1w), Ebadot 30-3-143-2, Mehidy 31-2-125-0, Shanto 4-0-15-0, Mominul 3-0-34-1 Toss: Bangladesh Series: Bangladesh lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

Related Topics

Bangladesh Young Lead Conway Mitchell Chris Gaffaney Jeff Crowe Hagley Oval, Christchurch TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

1 day ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 day ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

1 day ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.