New Zealand v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the end of New Zealand's first innings on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Monday: New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 349-1) T.

Latham c Yasir b Mominul 252 W. Young c Naim b Shoriful 54 D. Conway run out (Mehidy) 109 R. Taylor c Shoriful b Ebadot 28 H. Nicholls c Nurul b Ebadot 0 D. Mitchell c Nurul b Shoriful 3 T. Blundell not out 57 K.

Jamieson not out 4 Extras: (lb8, w5, nb1) 14 Total: (6 wkts declared, 128.

5 overs) 521 Fall of wickets: 1-148 (Young), 2-363 (Conway), 3-411 (Taylor), 4-414 (Nicholls), 5-423 (Mitchell), 6-499 (Latham) Did not bat: T.

Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling: Taskin 32.5-5-117-0 (4w, 1nb), Shoriful 28-9-79-2 (1w), Ebadot 30-3-143-2, Mehidy 31-2-125-0, Shanto 4-0-15-0, Mominul 3-0-34-1 Toss: Bangladesh Series: Bangladesh lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).