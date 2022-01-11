UrduPoint.com

New Zealand V Bangladesh 2nd Test Scoreboard

January 11, 2022

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Final scoreboard at the end of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, after day three on Tuesday: New Zealand 1st innings 521-6 dec (T.

Latham 252, D. Conway 109, T. Blundell 57no, W. Young 54; Shoriful 2-79) Bangladesh 1st innings 126 (Yasir Ali 55; Boult 5-43, Southee 3-28) Bangladesh 2nd innings Shadman islam c Blundell b Jamieson 21 Mohammad Naim c Latham b Southee 24 Najmul Hossain Shanto c Boult b Wagner 29 Mominul Haque c Taylor b Wagner 37 Liton Das lbw Jamieson 102 Yasir Ali c Latham b Wagner 2 Nurul Hasan c Wagner b Mitchell 36 Mehidy Hasan c Latham b Jamieson 3 Taskin Ahmed not out 9 Shoriful Islam c Southee b Jamieson 0 Ebadot Hossain c Latham b Taylor 4 Extras: (b4, lb1, w2, nb4) 11 Total: (all out, 79.

3 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Shadman), 2-71 (Shanto), 3-105 (Naim), 4-123 (Mominul), 5-128 (Yasir), 6-229 (Nurul), 7-244 (Mehidy), 8-269 (Liton), 9-269 (Shoriful), 10-278 (Ebadot) Bowling: Southee 17-6-54-1, Boult 16-6-42-0, Jamieson 18-4-82-4 (1w), Wagner 22-7-77-3 (1w, 4nb), Mitchell 6-1-18-1, Taylor 0.3-0-0-1 Toss: Bangladesh result: New Zealand won by an innings and 117 runs Series: Drawn 1-1 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

