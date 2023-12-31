New Zealand V Bangladesh - Third Twenty20 Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 31, 2023 | 08:50 AM
Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Brief scores at the end of the third and final T20 international between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Mount Maunganui on Sunday:
Bangladesh 110 in 19.2 overs (N. Shanto 17; M.
Santner 4-16, A. Milne 2-23) v New Zealand 95-5 in 14.4 overs (F. Allen 38, J. Neesham 28 not out; S. islam 2-17, M. Hasan 2-18)
result: New Zealand won by 17 runs under DLS method.
Series: Drawn 1-1
Toss: New Zealand