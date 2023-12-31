Open Menu

New Zealand V Bangladesh - Third Twenty20 Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 31, 2023

New Zealand v Bangladesh - third Twenty20 scores

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Brief scores at the end of the third and final T20 international between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Mount Maunganui on Sunday:

Bangladesh 110 in 19.2 overs (N. Shanto 17; M.

Santner 4-16, A. Milne 2-23) v New Zealand 95-5 in 14.4 overs (F. Allen 38, J. Neesham 28 not out; S. islam 2-17, M. Hasan 2-18)

result: New Zealand won by 17 runs under DLS method.

Series: Drawn 1-1

Toss: New Zealand

