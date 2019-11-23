New Zealand v England 1st Test scoreboard

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close of day three in the first Test between New Zealand and England at Mount Maunganui on Saturday: England 1st innings 353 (B.

Stokes 91, J. Denly 74, R. Burns 52; Southee 4-88, Wagner 3-90) New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 144-4) J. Raval c Denly b Leach 19 T. Latham lbw Curran 8 K. Williamson c Stokes b Curran 51 R.

Taylor c Pope b Stokes 25 H. Nicholls lbw Root 41 B. Watling not out 119 C. de Grandhomme c Sibley b Stokes 65 M.

Santner not out 31 Extras: (b22, lb4, w7, nb2) 35 Total: (six wickets, 141 overs) 394 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Latham), 2-72 (Raval), 3-106 (Taylor), 4-127 (Williamson), 5-197 (Nichols), 6-316 (de Grandhomme) To bat: T.

Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling: Broad 25-10-45-0, Archer 30-8-84-0 (5w, 1nb), Curran 23-6-74-2, Leach 37-6-97-1, Stokes 16-4-37-2 (w2, 1nb), Root 10-2-31-1 Toss: England Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).