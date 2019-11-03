New Zealand v England 2nd T20 scoreboard

Wellington, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard after the New Zealand innings in the second Twenty20 international against England in Wellington on Sunday New Zealand M.

Guptill c Vince b Rashid 41 C. Munro lbw b Curran 7 T. Seifert c Billings b Mahmood 16 C. de Grandhomme b Gregory 28 R. Taylor lbw Jordan 28 D. Mitchell c Jordan b Curran 5 J. Neesham c b Jordan 42 M.

Santner c Brown b Jordan 0 T.

Southee not out 4 Extras (lb 3, w 2) 5 Total (for 8 wickets, 20 overs) 176 Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Munro), 2-57 (Seifert), 3-85 (Guptill), 4-96 (de Grandhomme), 5-121 (Mitchell), 6-151 (Taylor), 7-151 (Santner), 8-176 (Neesham) Bowling: Curran 4-0-22-2 (2w), Mahmood 4-0-46-1, Jordan 4-0-23-3, Brown 2-0-32-0, Rashid 4-0-40-1, Gregory 2-0-10-1 Toss: England Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL) and Shaun Haig (NZL)tv Umpire: Ash Mehrotra (NZL)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).