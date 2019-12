New Zealand v England 2nd Test scoreboard

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on a rain-shortened day three of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Hamilton on Sunday: New Zealand 1st innings 375 (T.

Latham 105, D.Mitchell 73, B. Watling 55, R. Taylor 53; Broad 4-73, Woakes 3-83) England 1st innings (overnight 39-2) R. Burns run out (Raval/Watling) 101 D. Sibley lbw Southee 4 J. Denly c Watling b Henry 4 J.

Root not out 114 B. Stokes c Taylor b Southee 26 Z. Crawley c Watling b Wagner 1 O.

Pope not out 4 Extras: (lb14, nb1) 15 Total: (five wickets; 99.4 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Sibley), 2-24 (Denly), 3-201 (Burns), 4-245 (Stokes), 5-262 (Crawley) To bat: S.

Curran, C. Woakes, J. Archer, S. Broad Bowling: Southee 26-3-63-2, Henry 21.4-5-56-1, Wagner 23-3-76-1, Mitchell 12-4-28-0 (1nb), Santner 17-4-32-0 Toss: England Series: New Zealand lead 1-0 Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Wilson (AUS)tv Umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).