New Zealand V England 4th T20 Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 12:05 PM

New Zealand v England 4th T20 scoreboard

Scoreboard after the England innings in the fourth Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Napier on Friday

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard after the England innings in the fourth Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Napier on Friday: England T. Banton lbw Santner 31 J.

Bairstow c Mitchell b Santner 8 D. Malan not out 103 E. Morgan c Mitchell b Southee 91 S.

Billings not out 0 Extras: (lb3, w3, nb2) 8 Total: (for three wickets, 20 overs) 241 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Bairstow), 2-58 (Banton), 3-240 (Morgan) Bowling: Boult 4-0-35-0, Southee 4-0-47-1, Santner 4-0-32-2 (2w, 1nb), Tickner 4-0-50-0 (1nb), Sodhi 3-0-49-0, Mitchell 1-0-25-0 (1w) Toss: New Zealand Series: New Zealand lead 2-1 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Shaun Haig (NZL)tv Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

